Julia Ann Morton Rollinson, 76, of 110 Bintage Road (Raintree Subdivision), Greenwood, SC, departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

Services will be at noon on Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Paul FBH Church, conducted by Rev. Willie Elmore. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.