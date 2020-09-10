JONESBORO, GA. — Julia Ann Martin, 77, passed on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Arrowhead Nursing Center, Jonesboro, GA. Born in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Johnny A. and Carrie Lou Martin. Julia worked as a beautician for many years in Georgia.
Julia is survived by her sons Kirk (Mary) Martin of Jonesboro, GA, and Anthony Martin of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Julia is also survived by five brothers, James Alvin and Eugene Martin of Atlanta, GA, Johnny Allen Jr., Harold and Warren Martin of Abbeville, SC; three sisters, Mary Frances Martin and Jannie Ruth Lyon of Atlanta, GA, and Kathleen Liddell of Abbeville, SC and many of other family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Julia is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Adgren M. Brown.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Fairfield Baptist Church, 401 Fairfield Church Rd., Abbeville, SC. We respectfully ask if you plan to attend service, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Public viewing will be Saturday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home of Eugene Martin, 796 Gassaway Farm Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.