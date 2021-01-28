Julia Allen
Julia McAbee Allen, 89, of Wesley Commons, died Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Born in Gaffney, she was a daughter of the late Will and Mae Parker McAbee. She was retired from Rose’s Department Store and was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and the Young at Heart Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Hawkins (Waymon) of Goode, VA, Billy Allen (Janet) of Hodges, Debbie Greene (Steve) of Blythewood and Laura Elrod (Tony) of Hodges; a sister, Vivian Allison (Edgar) of Gaffney; nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Willie Mae Mullinex and Medgie Perry and her brother, J. R. McAbee.
Services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Baptist Church, with the Rev. Matt Davis, Rev. James Boling and Rev. Steve Greene officiating. The service will be recorded and can be viewed later by visiting Julia’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hawkins, Tommy McCollum, Jason Greene, Brent Uldrick, Caleb Allen and Hunter Bowie.
Honorary escort will be members of the Young at Heart Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m.
The family is at the home of Billy and Janet Allen, 408 Asbury Road, Hodges.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org).