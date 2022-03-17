Judy Elaine Styron Jones, 75, resident of Devore Road, widow of Robert O. Jones, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born August 30, 1946, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Coley and Frances Lewis Styron. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, was retired from Self Regional Healthcare and was formerly employed with Monsanto in St. Louis.
She attended Harris Baptist Church and was a member of the Master's Disciples Sunday School Class of the church.
Surviving are a son, Phillip R. Jones of Greenwood; a brother, Jack and wife Wanda Styron of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Emma Jones; and a special friend, Yvette McMahan.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The family is at the home of Jack and Wanda Styron, 155 Devore Road, and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.