Judy Elaine Styron Jones, 75, resident of Devore Road, widow of Robert O. Jones, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born August 30, 1946, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Coley and Frances Lewis Styron. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, was retired from Self Regional Healthcare and was formerly employed with Monsanto in St. Louis.

She attended Harris Baptist Church and was a member of the Master's Disciples Sunday School Class of the church.

Surviving are a son, Phillip R. Jones of Greenwood; a brother, Jack and wife Wanda Styron of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Emma Jones; and a special friend, Yvette McMahan.

Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.

The family is at the home of Jack and Wanda Styron, 155 Devore Road, and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Jones family with arrangements.