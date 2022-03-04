WARE SHOALS — Judy Qualls, 71, of Turkey Creek Road, widow of Sidney Qualls died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home.

Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Annie Gillion Pressley. She was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring mother and a great friend, a graduate of Greenwood High School and she worked as secretary at Self Regional Healthcare for many years. She later worked as office manager for Quality Used Furniture of Ware Shoals.

Surviving are her sons Scotty Simpson of the home, Buddy Simpson (Nikki) of Waterloo, Randy Qualls of Waterloo, and Donnie Qualls (Sherri) of Ware Shoals, a sister, Connie Knight of McCaysville, GA, six grandchildren, an uncle (Big Brother), Jerry Pressley of Greenwood, and her best friend, Robin Seigler of Edgefield.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Roscoe Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Ware Shoals Cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from noon-1 Saturday before the service at Parker-White Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Hospice of the Piedmont 408 W. Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC, 29646.

