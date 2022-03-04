WARE SHOALS — Judy Qualls, 71, of Turkey Creek Road, widow of Sidney Qualls died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home.
Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Annie Gillion Pressley. She was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring mother and a great friend, a graduate of Greenwood High School and she worked as secretary at Self Regional Healthcare for many years. She later worked as office manager for Quality Used Furniture of Ware Shoals.
Surviving are her sons Scotty Simpson of the home, Buddy Simpson (Nikki) of Waterloo, Randy Qualls of Waterloo, and Donnie Qualls (Sherri) of Ware Shoals, a sister, Connie Knight of McCaysville, GA, six grandchildren, an uncle (Big Brother), Jerry Pressley of Greenwood, and her best friend, Robin Seigler of Edgefield.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Roscoe Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Ware Shoals Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from noon-1 Saturday before the service at Parker-White Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Hospice of the Piedmont 408 W. Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC, 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.