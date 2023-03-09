Judy Carolyn Lee Moore, 78, wife of Martin G. Moore passed away March 7, 2023.
Born on December 1, 1944 in Johnston County, North Carolina, she was the third child and only daughter of Eston Lee and Vonnie Coats Lee. She was a 1963 graduate of Four Oaks High School and also attended Barton Business School. Following her formal education, she was employed by First Citizens Bank and Trust Co., working in both their Smithfield and Charlotte NC offices in the installment loan department.
In 1968 she began her life-long career as a full-time mother, teacher, and homemaker. In addition to raising two children of her own, she was a teacher in church preschool ministries in Charlotte, the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill Research Triangle Park, Pensacola, FL, and Greenwood, SC, and was employed at various times by three week-day preschool education programs in Greenwood (Immanuel Lutheran Creative Play as a teacher, & Purposeful Play as Director & Teacher; and, South Main Baptist Learning Express as Teacher).
Surviving in addition to her husband of over 57 years are; children - Marti Moore McDowell and her husband Keith of Simpsonville, SC, and Gary E. Moore and his wife Katie of Greenwood SC; grandchildren - Matthew J. McDowell of Simpsonville and Erin McDowell of Greenville, SC, Eston G. Moore and his wife Kathy of Winston-Salem NC, Clayton, Hayden, Brantly, and Sully Moore of Greenwood; one great-granddaughter - Olivia Moore of Winston-Salem NC; one brother Roy Shelton Lee and his wife Linda of Emerald Isle, NC; thirteen special nieces and nephews and their children; several "adopted" children of friends; and, literally dozens of children she taught, loved and nurtured. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers - W. Sherwood Lee, and Tommy F. Lee (Jackie) of Four Oaks, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. at South Main Street Baptist Church 1000 Main Street S., Greenwood, SC, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the church after the celebration of life service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093 Greenwood, SC 29648.