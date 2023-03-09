Judy Carolyn Lee Moore, 78, wife of Martin G. Moore passed away March 7, 2023.

Born on December 1, 1944 in Johnston County, North Carolina, she was the third child and only daughter of Eston Lee and Vonnie Coats Lee. She was a 1963 graduate of Four Oaks High School and also attended Barton Business School. Following her formal education, she was employed by First Citizens Bank and Trust Co., working in both their Smithfield and Charlotte NC offices in the installment loan department.