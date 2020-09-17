Judy Fleming Scott
ABBEVILLE — Judy Fleming Scott, 72, of Abbeville, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. The wife of the late James R. ‘Jim’ Scott, she was born in Abbeville to the late Clarence Fleming and Margaret Ellis Fleming.
Judy’s education included Greenville Elementary School; Abbeville High School, two terms at Piedmont Technical College; IBM classes in Atlanta, GA; financial management classes at Southern Wesleyan University, but unable to complete due to cancer; forty hours of continuing education given by the University of South Carolina and studied Government Financial Management through USC.
She had many rewarding jobs during her life which included: McClellan’s Dime Store; Secretary to the Abbeville School District 60 Assistant Superintendent; Business Manager for the Abbeville County Memorial Hospital for 15 years; part-time computer data entry clerk for the Federal Government ASCS office; temporary Plant Manager’s secretary and comptroller work at Bloomsburg Mills; comptroller at the Marcamy Sales Plant in Ware Shoals, their New York Office and Robinson River plants worked out of her home for them until all the Marcamy Sales plants were closed. Judy was also employed in management at IT Fabrics until Jimmy, her husband, was diagnosed with colon cancer, which was followed by many months of chemo. She worked in the Abbeville County Treasurer’s Office as the fiscal affairs officer and then became Treasurer, retiring after 20 years of faithful service.
Judy was blessed with many accomplishments in her life. Her most important accomplishment was coming to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and giving Him her soul and life. Others included: most outstanding award in Home Economics, National Beta Club member for four straight years and received many outstanding awards through the years for the call of duty by the Principal’s office. She also served on the Long Cane Cemetery Association Board for many years, where she was a former President; Board of Visitors for Piedmont Technical College; elected as Senator in Student Government; voted treasurer for Phi Beta Lamda; and always on the Dean’s List. Judy was the first female elected to the honored position of Abbeville County Treasurer. She was sworn in as the temporary Treasurer after the shocking and unforeseen death of the Honorable L. Abner Hall, Abbeville County Treasurer.
Judy was a member of the Optimist Club International where she won the award for first place float in the Christmas parade and organized and worked to have a haunted house at Halloween. She acted in and played the role of Sarah Norwood Calhoun in the Abbeville Opera Houser production of ‘The Last Hour’. Judy was over many committees for the SC Association of Auditors, Treasurers and Tax Collectors (SCAATT); elected 2nd Vice President of the SCACEE for the State of SC; twice president of The McAbbwood Chapter for SC state employees; and Vice President of the Long Cane Cemetery Association.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Jamie Christianna and Sandy Michelle and her sister, Linda Fleming.
Judy is survived by her two sisters, Sara Fleming Stevens of Bradley and Patricia Fleming Skidmore of Greenwood; a brother, Franklin Douglas Fleming (Teresa) of Abbeville; her beloved cat, Rusti Ferris; and a step-son, Jeff Scott of Charleston.
The family extends their appreciation to Dr. Trey Moore, Dr. Keith Scott, Virginia McCord and Agape Hospice for their loving kindness and care.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Loftis and Rev. Thelton Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may visit the funeral home on Friday, September 18, 2020 between the hours of noon-5 p.m. to sign the register book.
Due to the government mandated COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Judy Scott, may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is at their respective homes.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Abbeville is assisting the Scott family.