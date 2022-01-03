Judy Elliott Alexander, age 78, took her final breath on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Greenville, SC, with family and friends by her side. In her last weeks and days, she remained strong and optimistic, with a passion for family, close friendships, and her faith.
Judy was born in Anderson, SC, on January 27, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Essie Mae Meredith Elliott. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Solutia after 40 years of service. Some of Judy's greatest joys were making memories with her family, cooking their favorite meals, traveling all over the world, reading, playing pegs and jokers and cards with her friends,
She was a faithful member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Most recently, Judy maintained an active lifestyle including neighborhood walks, volunteering for the Greenwood Soup Kitchen, Meals on Wheels and the Hospice House.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother ("Nanny" as she was affectionately called), and great-grandmother, Judy is survived by her loving husband Kirk Alexander; her daughter, Rhonda Spradlin (Ben); two stepsons, Kirk Alexander, Jr. (Renee), and Keith Alexander; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Bunnell (Mark), Allerie Teasley (Michael), Andrew Garcia (Haley), Trey Alexander, Tori Alexander (William), Caroline Alexander, and Ashley Alexander; six great-grandchildren, Eli and Grace Bunnell, Karson and Emma Garcia, Easton Alexander, and Harrison Ott.
In addition to parents, Judy was predeceased by her daughter, Regina Garcia; her sisters Lorene Florence and Gail Bledsoe; and her grandson, Matthew Kirby.
Most days, Judy could be found spending time with dear friends talking, laughing, and playing cards. She was always planning her next adventure or shopping trip. There was nothing she loved more than to be surrounded by those closest to her. Judy leaves behind an incredible legacy and will be truly missed.
A funeral to honor Judy's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mark United Methodist Church, with Rev. Steve Brown and Rev. Dan Smyth officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home on Rutledge Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark U.M.C., 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Alexander family.