Judy Ellen Madden Gladstone, 79, resident of Greenwood, widow of Samuel M. Gladstone, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Judy was born May 15, 1941, in Elberton, GA, and was the daughter of the late Ellen Yeargin and Howard L. Madden. She graduated from Elbert County High School and from Anderson Memorial Hospital where she became an RN. Judy then completed the RN/BSN program at Lander University and worked a community health nurse for South Carolina.
Surviving is her son, Samuel M. (Ann B.) Gladstone; a granddaughter, Tess Gladstone; a sister, Brenda M. (Bill) Lowe; a brother, Henry H. (Pricilla) Madden; a brother-in-law, Michael (Gina) Gladstone; a number of nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was predeceased by her in-laws, Grace and Meyer Gladstone and a brother-in-law, Joseph S. Rosser.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 1-2 Wednesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your churches' youth program.
