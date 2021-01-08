ABBEVILLE — Judy Elane Sherard Gary, 69, of 735 Branch Street, Abbeville passed on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Hospice of the Piedmont, Greenwood, SC. She was born in Abbeville, SC, on September 19, 1951 to the late Walter Sherard, Sr. and Alice Mary Ray Sherard. Judy was a homemaker and was married to the late John Lewis Gary. She was a member of St. James AME Church.
Judy is survived by her two sisters, Janie Aiken of the home and Marian Slappy of Anderson, SC; a brother, Robert Lee Ray of Georgetown, SC, and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Jessie Bell Sherard and brother, Walter Sherard, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday January 10, 2021 in the chapel of Richie Funeral Home. The family has requested that attendees to this memorial service wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family is at the home.
Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, www.richiefuneralhome.com