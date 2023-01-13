ABBEVILLE — Judy Davis Fellows, 79, of Abbeville, wife of the late Buddy Ray Fellows, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Shoals Junction to the late William Carol and Willie Kathleen McKee Davis.
A graduate of Greenwood High School, Judy retired from the Monsanto plant after 40 years of dedicated service. She loved her family dearly and held them close to her heart. Judy worshipped at Grace United Methodist Church.
Judy is survived by her son Del Ray Fellows (Melinda); daughter, Angie Coker, all of Abbeville; two sisters, Kathy Davis Schofe of N. Myrtle Beach and Peggy Wideman of Greenwood; five grandsons, Jamie, Cody (Hope), Christopher (Andrea), Dylan (Carrie Beth) and Brady (Kaitlyn); and ten great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Ben Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Judy, may be sent the Abbeville County Animal Shelter, 79 Old Calhoun Falls Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Share your memories at Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Fellows family.