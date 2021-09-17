Judy Clardell Edwards, 64, of 905 Briarwood Road, wife of Ray Edwards, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Charles Richard and Martha Ann Timmerman Allen. Judy was of the Pentecostal faith.
Surviving are her children, Cory Edwards (Savannah) of Cleveland, TN, Tonya Noffz (Brian) and Wendy Edwards Slay; brother, Danny Allen (Gloria), all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Madison Slay, MacKenzie Slay, Kenadie Slay, Stone Edwards, and Hayes Edwards.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ken Slay.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bryant Sims officiating.
Pallbearers will be Cory Edwards, Jamie Allen, Brian Noffz, Chris Major, Dustin Sutley, and Josh Edwards.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Judy's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Wendy, 106 Tryon Court, Greenwood, SC 29649.