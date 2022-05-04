ANDERSON — Judith Ammons "Judy" Cockrell, 79, former resident of Hanover Road in Anderson and Curl Creek in Greenwood, passed away May 3, 2022, at NHC of Anderson.
Born August 1, 1942, in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late John Melvin and Betty Wilson Ammons. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, held a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Lander College and a Master's in Education from Clemson University. Ms. Cockrell retired as a teacher from Greenwood School District 50 after more than 35 years of service, mostly served at Brewer Intermediate/Middle School.
A member of North Anderson Baptist Church, she was also a teacher of the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class and formerly served as the teacher of 5th grade AWANA'S Group of the church. She was formerly a member of South Main Street Baptist Church in Greenwood.
Surviving in addition to her former husband and friend, Leroy Cockrell, Sr. of Anderson are a son, David L. Cockrell, Jr. and wife Ann Marie of Mt. Pleasant, a daughter, Wendi C. and husband Jason Mitchell of Anderson; a sister, Betty Jean Edwards of Columbia; six grandchildren, Tori Cockrell, Erin Cockrell, Caleb Mitchell, Noah Mitchell, Josiah Mitchell and Mary Grace Mitchell; and numerous niece and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Bill Rigsby officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 North Main Street Anderson, SC 29621.
