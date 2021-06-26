ABBEVILLE — Judith Young Ferguson, 80, of Abbeville, wife of the late Wendell Ferguson, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville to the late Robbie and Fannie Lou Wells Young.
Mrs. Ferguson was a 1959 graduate of Abbeville High School and a dedicated member of the Abbeville Church of God. She retired after many years of employment with the Fovil Plant. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, brought her happiness. Mrs. Ferguson was blessed with a compassionate heart and enjoyed being a caregiver for those who needed a special touch.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Young and two sisters, Thelma Lou Campbell and Velma Lawton.
Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her son, John Ferguson (Vickie); two grandchildren, Lacey Ferguson Dixon (Steve) and Nicole Ferguson Summey (Ryan); four great-grandchildren, Abigail, Bryson, Brody and Caden; and a sister, Joyce E. Young Hedden (Ted) all of Abbeville.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 AM in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family is at the home of John and Vickie Ferguson in Abbeville.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Ferguson, may be sent to the Abbeville Church of God, PO Box 26, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Ferguson family.