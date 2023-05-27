Judith Magdalene Williams May 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judith Magdalene Williams, 65, of 112 Williams Avenue, widow of Alvin Williams, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Most read stories SCHSL releases sanctions on Ware Shoals Waterloo man dies in early morning wreck Judge denies bond for Greenwood man charged in summer bar shooting Report: Teen struck by car, another faces assault charge Woman dies in Saluda County wreck Baers awarded Yard of the Month Greenwood Community Theatre receives funding Two healthcare executives join PTC Foundation board Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero GCCF awards funding to Goodwill Industries Democrats meet in McCormick Lander hosts Special Olympics’ Equestrian Games Quintin A. Pile earns CPA license