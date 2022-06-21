Judith Dobbins Garrison, 79, resident of Highway 246 North, widow of Terry Virgil Garrison, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born March 19, 1943, in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Henry Furman and Thelma Myrtle Bishop Dobbins. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Piedmont Technical College, and retired from Grimes Aerospace. She loved her grandchildren and caring for her family.
She was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Kim Burns and Patti Riley; a son, Michael Craig Garrison, Sr. all of Greenwood; a sister, Dorothy Ponder of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Michael Craig Garrison, Jr. (Katie) of Hodges, Lindsey Riley Turner (Brad) of Greenwood, Allie Burns Baker (Caleb) of Greenwood; and Chandler Couick of Greenwood; and five great-grandchildren, Michael Craig Garrison, III, Tucker Garrison, Jax Garrison, Riley Turner, and Garrison Baker.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Rice Memorial Baptist Church, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 Thursday afternoon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Alvin Hodges Ministries 512 Heritage West Court, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.