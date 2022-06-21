Judith Dobbins Garrison, 79, resident of Highway 246 North, widow of Terry Virgil Garrison, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born March 19, 1943, in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Henry Furman and Thelma Myrtle Bishop Dobbins. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Piedmont Technical College, and retired from Grimes Aerospace. She loved her grandchildren and caring for her family.

She was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Kim Burns and Patti Riley; a son, Michael Craig Garrison, Sr. all of Greenwood; a sister, Dorothy Ponder of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Michael Craig Garrison, Jr. (Katie) of Hodges, Lindsey Riley Turner (Brad) of Greenwood, Allie Burns Baker (Caleb) of Greenwood; and Chandler Couick of Greenwood; and five great-grandchildren, Michael Craig Garrison, III, Tucker Garrison, Jax Garrison, Riley Turner, and Garrison Baker.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Rice Memorial Baptist Church, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 Thursday afternoon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Alvin Hodges Ministries 512 Heritage West Court, Greenwood, SC 29649.

