Judith Ann Link (Judy) entered the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was surrounded in her final moments by many friends and family. The daughter of the late Rev. David And Mrs. Ruth Rodgers, she was an amazing wife, mother, sister, and Mimi to her family. She was known for her faithfulness in prayer and love of crafts and music, especially southern gospel.

She is survived by her twin brother, Jon Rodgers of Greenville; husband of 42 years, Rev. Glen Link; sons Benjamin (Angel) and Jonathan (Courtney); nephew Philip Rodgers (Amy), and grandchildren Leia, Eli, Micah, and Alayna. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Community Church of the Nazarene, 2022 Cokesbury Road. The family will greet visitors from 1-2 p.m., with the service following. In lieu of flowers, please support the Hospice of the Piedmont or the church. 