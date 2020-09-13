Juanita Washington
GREENWOOD — Mrs. Juanita Washington, 82, of 212 East Cambridge Apartments entered into eternal rest on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County February 6, 1938 a daughter of David Morton Sr. And Florence Freeman Morton.
She was a member of Holy Spring Baptist Church in Hodges, SC was a member of the Adult Choir and was The Mother of the Church. She was retired from the Library of Congress in Washington, DC and the Burton Center in Greenwood. She was a member of the Amicae of Zeta Phi Beta sorority of Epsilon PSI Zeta Chapter of Greenwood.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sandy Washington; a son, Horace Rapley III, one brother, Rev. David Morton, Jr. and a sister Sylvia Cohen.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Dan Rapley (Donna) of Ware Shoals , SC and Tony Rapley, Sr. (Jennifer) of Greenwood; two daughters, Vera Aiken (Gray Moore) and Bonnie Jones (Barry) both of Greenwood; two sisters, Catherine Rice of Hodges, SC and Dorothy Belcher (William) of Mauldin, SC two sisters in law, Alice Rapley of Abbeville, SC and Doris Wade of Philadelphia, PA; 18 grandchildren one reared in the home, Angela Rapley, 53 great grandchildren , 8 great great grandchildren; three godchildren, Joanna Bishop, Timothy Morton and Jimmy Rapley and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery with Rev. Gary Slaughter officiating and Rev. Rodney Butler presiding.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
Public viewing will be from 1-6pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the funeral home.
The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Washington family.