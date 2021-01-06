Juanita Talley Martin
Juanita Talley Martin, 70, resident of 130 Findlay Drive, wife of Robert G. Martin, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at NHC Healthcare in Clinton.
Born July 7, 1950, in Clayton, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Annie Pearl Patton Stanfill and Lambert Talley. She was a 1970 graduate of Laurens High School and was retired from Fuji Photo Film.
She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 26 years are a daughter, Crystal Jones of Titusville, FL; four sisters, Jackie (Jerry) Guffey of Franklin, NC, Barbara (Bill) Stanfill of Greenwood, Jan (Stan) Bright of Easley and July Goodman of Ninety Six; three brothers, Zane (Helen) Talley of Highlands, NC, Tony (Eunice) Talley of Walhalla and Don (Kathy) Talley of Laurens; a step-sister, Alberta Whited; three step-brothers, Jay (Lavada) Stanfill, Bill (Barbara) Stanfill, and Gary (Maryanne) Stanfill; three grandsons, Hunter Jones, Jordon Jones and Ethan Heid; a great-grandson, Cameron Lee Wilker-Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, her step-father, James Stanfill; two brothers, Michael Pete Talley and Lara Talley; three step-sisters, Jimmie (Jack) Manning, Mary Strunk and Ruth Boyd; six step-brothers, Charles Stanfill, Ted Stanfill, Ronnie Stanfill, Roger Stanfill, Jack Stanfill and Paul Stanfill.
Due to the circumstances besetting our world regarding Covid-19, no services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2918 SC Hwy 72, East, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Martin family with arrangements.