Juanita "Nita" Kimsey Carmichael, 89, former resident of Greenwood, SC, widow of Duncan D. Carmichael, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Carolina Reserve in Hendersonville, NC.

Born in Greenwood, March 9, 1931, she was a daughter of the late William Henry Kimsey and Sudie McCullough Davis. Mrs. Carmichael was a graduate of Greenwood High School and served as executive secretary for Dr. Stanley C. Baker and retired as assistant designer and secretary/treasurer of R.J. Sprott's, Inc. in Greenwood. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Carpenter Sunday School Class.

Surviving are her two children, Suzanne Bannister Gray and Daniel Kirk Bannister and wife Jenny; four grandchildren, Michael Gordon Lee, Jr. and wife Tanya, Paula Elizabeth Lee Grose and husband Joseph, Liza Bannister Engheta and husband Matthew and Lara Bannister York and husband Chris; six great-grandchildren, Lindsey Rene' Grose, Morgan Elaine Grose, Emily Rivers Grose, Davis Michael Lee, Ethan Andrew Lee and Magnolia May York; three step-sons, Duncan Andrew Carmichael and wife Melanie, Mark Taylor Harbin and William Stephen Harbin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Duncan Carmichael, Mrs. Carmichael was predeceased by husbands Ralph O. Bannister and William T. Harbin.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, First Baptist Church requires social distancing, mask wearing and seating as directed.

Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens where the family will receive friends at the gravesite following the committal service.

Honorary escort will be members of the Carpenter Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Carolina Reserve and Four Seasons Palliative/Hospice Care of Hendersonville, NC.

