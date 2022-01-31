Juanita M. Martin

Juanita Martin Martin, 83, 606 Ron McNair Drive, widow of Floyd Martin, entered into eternal rest on January 27, 2022. She was born in Greenwood County, October 5, 1938, a daughter of the late Timothy Martin and Ebell Blocker Martin. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess and member of the Sr. Choir.

She retired from Cooper Power Systems and was a graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1958.

Surviving is a devoted nephew and caregiver Brandy Whillock (James) of Greer, SC; a brother, C.T. Martin (Modjeska) of Greenwood and a host of other nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Homegoing services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Mt Olive Baptist Church, with Rev. Adrian Wideman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Martin will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family is at their respective homes.

