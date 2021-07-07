Juanita Duncan Glover, 74, of Magnolia Manor, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late John Duncan and the late Annie Mae Robinson Duncan. She was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Benjamin (Patricia) "Ben" Glover of Greenwood; five brothers, Thomas (Rosa) Duncan of Spartanburg, Thadd (Jacquelin) Duncan, Gene Duncan, and James (Alfreda) Duncan, all of Greenwood; three sisters, Majesta (C.T.) Martin, Ethel Spearman, and Diane Duncan, all of Greenwood; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Old Mt Zion Baptist Church in Epworth, conducted by Rev. Dr. Danny Webb. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.