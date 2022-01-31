Juanita Dean Griffin

Juanita D. “Sweetie” Griffin, 100, widow of James Griffin Sr., of 1316 Lincoln Ave., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her home. Juanita was born July 6, 1921, in Epworth she was the daughter of the late Wiley and Rosette Starks Dean, Jr. She was a life member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she served on the Missionary Board, she was also a former member of the Friendly 10 and the Women’s Aux. Post 224 and she was the last member of her immediate family.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter Gwen (James) Gray, of the home and her son James Griffin, Jr., of Greenwood, thirteen grandchildren, four reared in the home, Rori (Keith) Ashwood, Gregory (Lisa) Tolbert, Kimora (Michael) Herring and Akiba Griffin; twenty-one great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Services will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with Dr. Danny R. Webb, pastor and officiating. Body will be placed in the church at 10am burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church cemetery. Viewing will be held Tuesday from 1-6 p.m. at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com . Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

