ABBEVILLE — Juanita Cann Fisher, 88, of Abbeville, wife of the late W. Marshall Fisher, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her daughter's home in Dahlonega, GA. She was born in Calhoun Falls to the late J.O. and Sara Hall Cann.
Mrs. Fisher attended Sharon School. Formerly employed with Abbeville Mills, she later retired from Hodge Frozen Food. Talented in many areas, Mrs. Fisher enjoyed baking, especially wedding cakes, and was well known for her sewing abilities. Happiest outdoors, she could often be found working on the farm. Mrs. Fisher, a lifelong Christian, was a member of Rocky River Presbyterian Church and active in the Presbyterian Women.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patti Jo Fisher; two brothers, David and Alton Cann and a sister, Alice Price.
Mrs. Fisher is survived by her children, Glenn Fisher (Shannon) of Greenwood, Chris Fisher (Frankie) of Abbeville, Shelia Fisher Story (Mark) of Dahlonega, GA, and Kelly Fisher of Grayson, GA; her sisters, Mary Clark of Sanford, FL and Lillian Hayes of Collettsville, NC; a brother, Allen Cann (Joyce) of Abbeville; nine grandchildren, Marshall Fisher (Cara), Sabrina Nicastro (Joey), Jacob Story, Amber McElroy (Jody), Spencer Fisher (Tayla), Ashleigh Story (fiancé, Thomas Hall), Austin Story, Alec Fisher, and Zane Fisher; and five great-grandchildren, Chase Fisher, Kinzleigh Keith, Rease McElroy, Skylin Fisher, and Parker Nicastro.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Corrina Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. Masks are required for everyone attending.
Those wishing to pay their respects may visit Harris Funeral Home from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Fisher, may be sent to Rocky River Presbyterian Church, c/o Martha Patterson, 426 Tugaloo St., Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Fisher family.