WHITMIRE — L. Joyce Shaw of 23 Emory Street, Whitmire, SC, died on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Buck and Bertha Malpass. She is survived by her brother, Ronnie Malpass, sister Tammy Gettys of Greenwood, SC, her sons Joe Shaw (wife Lori), Dustin Shaw, and Quentin Shaw, a granddaughter raised in the home, Taylor Mayers and a great grandson, Kyrie Hallman, all of Whitmire, SC. She has an estranged daughter, Amanda Jones. A celebration of her life and salvation was held at Central Avenue Baptist Church in Whitmire, SC.