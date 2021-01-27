LAURENS — Joyce Lester Bourne Saunders, age 94, formerly of Lancaster, KY, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 in Laurens, SC.
Born October 25, 1926 in Lincoln County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo B. & Lucy Pollard Bourne. Joyce had been a longtime employee of Cowden's Manufacturing. She was a graduate of Stanford High School and attended Transylvania College. She was a member of Stanford Christian Church & attended Lancaster Christian Church for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved children, Jackie Vines and Allen Saunders.
Her survivors include a much loved son-in-law, Conway Vines, of Ninety Six, two grandchildren, Tina Land Miller (Robby) of Bradley and Michelle Land of Forest City, NC; four great grandchildren, Alexi Crenshaw, Tyler Kelley, and Alex Juarez of Greenwood and Gerry Owen of Greenville.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Lancaster Cemetery, Lancaster, KY.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) and Ramsey-Young Funeral Home, Lancaster, KY (www.ramseyfuneralhome.com) are both assisting the family.