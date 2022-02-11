Joyce McKittrick Price
NINETY SIX — Joyce McKittrick Price, 79, wife of Charles A. Price, passed away February 10, 2022, at her home.
Born February 27, 1942, at Self Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, Joyce was a lifelong resident of Ninety Six, SC. Joyce was the daughter of the late Ruth McKittrick and was raised by her mother in the home of her beloved grandparents Guy and Mattie Crowder McKittrick.
In 1960 Joyce graduated from Ninety Six High School and married her high school sweetheart. She worked at Monsanto Plant in Greenwood, SC, until 1965 when Joyce and Charles started their family. After staying home with her young children, Joyce worked at the Ninety Six Pharmacy for over ten years forming lasting bonds and friendships with the residents of Ninety Six. Joyce was later employed at Kemet and eventually retired from Capsugel.
Joyce and her husband Charles were married for 61 years and raised three children. She was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church. Joyce was a kindhearted soul, never met a stranger and was a friend to all. Joyce had a knack for cooking and was known for her delicious home cooking. In her free time Joyce enjoyed working on puzzles, traveling to the mountains or just sitting on her porch laughing with friends and family. Her biggest joy in life came from being a wife, mother and grandmother. Joyce loved to spend time with her grandchildren telling them countless stories of the good ole days and teaching them life lessons.
Joyce is survived by her husband Charles of the home; son Steve (Missy) Price of Ninety Six, SC; daughter Bethe Manley of Greensboro, NC; son Blake (Mandy) Price of Ninety Six, SC; eight grandchildren, Courtlyn (Austin) Sargent, Anna Price, Dawson Price, Brenton Dunn, Lauren Branyon, Sarah (Hayden) Sharpe, Jade Price and Gracen Price; four great-grandchildren, Roger Sargent, Cash Thomasson, Aubree Beasley and Emma Price; and special family members Sara Dumesnil, Jennifer Williams, Camden Williams and Sandra Randall.
The family owes a debt of gratitude to Joyce’s faithful caregivers Sandra Randall and Sondra Davis. The amount of care, love and support shown by them was appreciated beyond measure.
The family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to the entire team at Agape Care of South Carolina for the care they gave to Joyce in her final months. Joyce especially enjoyed her time spent with Jessica Day and her visits from Chaplin Rick Hendricks.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Ninety Six First Baptist Church, with Pastor Chuck Sprouse and Chaplin Rick Hendricks officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ninety Six First Baptist Church. Interment will be immediately following the funeral services at Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six, SC.
Memorials may be made to Agape Care of South Carolina or Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
