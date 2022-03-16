WATERLOO — Joyce L. Buchanan, 85, of Waterloo, SC, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Willis and Virginia Rossiter.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George Buchanan; sons, Michael A Buchanan and Calvin (Helen) Buchanan; daughter, Patricia (Shawn) Hogan; brother, Donald Rossiter; grandchildren: Nicole Buchanan Reedy, Fallon and Marcus English, Tim and Cassidy Martin, Ethan and Mercedes Martin, Eric and Allyson Buchanan, Patrick Buchanan, Connor Buchanan, Haley Buchanan, and Helen Buchanan; great grandchildren: David Buchanan, RJ Reedy, Tryton English, Mikayla English, Lucas Buchanan, and Magnolia Cove Martin. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Rossiter.

She enjoyed being a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church. Joyce was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, 1515 Durst Avenue East, Greenwood, SC 29649. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.

