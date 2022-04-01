Joyce Hedden Rhodes, 80, of Greenwood, wife of John Rhodes, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Mountain Rest, SC, to the late James Virgil and Mary Helen Allsep Hedden.
A 1960 graduate of Abbeville High School and 1962 graduate of Perry Business School, she was employed with Greenwood Mills as an Electrical Engineers Assistant, retiring with a tenure of 40 years. Joyce was well loved by her family and friends. Her pleasing personality and gracious demeanor were evident to everyone. A lady of many talents, Joyce especially enjoyed sharing her expertise in interior design. She was a member of Harris Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Burton; sister-in-law, Charlene Hedden; and brother-in-law, Frankie Rhodes.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; her son, Ronald Rhodes (Cindy) of Greenwood; nine brothers and sisters, Ted Hedden (Joyce), Robert Hedden (Ruby), Jerry Hedden (Nancy), Roger Hedden (Rebecca), Mike Hedden, all of Abbeville, Tony Hedden (Vicki), Sue Weeks (Carl) and Frances Rhodes, all of Greenwood and Debbie Boggs (Norman) of Anderson; two grandchildren, Brooke Culbertson (Trevor) and Hunter Rhodes and two great-grandsons, Ellison Culbertson and Dawyson Culbertson.
The family will receive friends 4-5 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Joyce, may be sent to Harris Baptist Church Helping Hands, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
