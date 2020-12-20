Ms. Joyce Couch Jones, age 79, of Greenwood, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Ms. Jones was born in Pickens County on February 28, 1941, daughter of the late Edward Dormer Couch and Edna Norris Couch. She retired from Torrington and lived a life devoted to family and God. In addition to her parents, Ms. Jones was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Couch.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, William Edward Jones; two sons, Thomas Edward (Glenda) Jones of Charlotte, NC and Marcus Vernon (Wanda) Jones of California, MD; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two siblings, Audrey Couch Robinson of Greenville and Thomas Earl (Nancy) Couch of Easley; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Jones of Una.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Rice Memorial Baptist Church with Reverend Alvin Hodges and Reverend Kenny Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton.
The family is at the home due to CDC COVID-19 protocols.
The casket will be placed in the church at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 1975 Hwy 72 West, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the Self Cancer Center, 1325 Spring St, Greenwood, SC 29646.
