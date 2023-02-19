Joy Allison Pinckney
Joy Allison Pinckney went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Joy was born March 10, 1978 to Susan and Richard Pinckney in Norfolk, Virginia.
Joy has been a “joy” to her family and friends and those she met at her workplaces — Fazoli’s, Wesley Commons, and the Burton Center workshop. She never met a stranger and made friends easily! She loved to walk at the mall with her Mom and many friends there.
Joy was a beloved member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Greenwood where she was a member of the Coach Dula Sunday School Class. She was known at church by her smiles and hugs.
Joy received numerous honors during her lifetime. She was chosen as The poster child for S.C. Jaycees Camp Hope near Clemson in 1990 after attending a one-week session for the first time in 1990. One counselor said Joy was “an awesome person and so much fun to hang out with.”
Fazoli’s (national) honored her as employee of the year — nationwide — in 2000. She was awarded a cruise to the Bahamas and a beautiful cut-glass vase. Joy worked at Wesley Commons in Greenwood for fifteen years and was awarded pins for 5, 10, and 15 years of service. Joy wore those pins proudly on her work cap. Thanks to her job coaches from Burton Center, she was able to work in the community.
Later, Joy began working at the Burton Center Workshop. In 2019, she moved into a group home for adults with special needs. She adjusted very well to living there and continued to work at the workshop until the pandemic was declared in 2020.
In addition to her parents, Joy is survived by two brothers, Matthew Pinckney and sister-in-law, Betty Pinckney from Greenwood and Ryan Pinckney and his wife Kimberly from Houston, Texas. She also leaves nieces, Vivi Joy Pinckney and Bernie Bautista, nephews, Richie, Benjamin, and William Pinckney as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Main Street United Methodist Church. The service will be conducted by Rev. Steven P. Keck and Father Steve Rice with burial following at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Alan Marshall, Fred Williams, Brab Crooks, Nathan Robirds, and Jeremy Kelly.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of The Coach Dula Sunday School Class of the church.
The family is at the home of her parents, Susan and Richard Pickney, and will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:45 Thursday afternoon at the church.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Self Regional Healthcare Foundation, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the Burton Center, 2605 Hwy. 72/221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Pinckney family.