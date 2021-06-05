Josie Mae Williams
PLUM BRANCH — Mrs. Josie Mae Williams, age 100, departed this life on June 2, 2021, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Joe and Eva Hill. She was a seamstress by trade and a member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church, Plum Branch, SC.
Those left to cherish her memories are sons: Willie (Ethel) Williams, Arthur Williams Sr., Joe C (Faye) Williams, Thomas (Davonna) Williams, Marion Williams, Marvin (Judy) Williams and Eugene (Dorothy) Williams. Four other sons and a daughter, Jessie Mae Harrison, preceded her in death.
Public viewing will be Monday, June 7, from noon until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 8, 11 a.m. at Cedar Spring Baptist with the Rev. Sloan Gordon officiating and burial at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Plum Branch, SC.
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing mask and social distancing. The family is at the home. Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick is assisting the family.