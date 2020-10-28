Josie Davis
Mrs. Josie Lagroon Davis, of 970 Old Greenwood Hwy, wife of Nathaniel Davis entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born in Abbeville County October 13, 1935, a daughter of the late James P. Butler, Sr. and Jessie Lee Boozer Butler.
Surviving are her husband Nathaniel Davis; one son, John (Linda) Lagroon; three daughters, Cathy L (Johnny) Norman, Lola L. (Kenneth) Wilburn, Sara L. (Jerry) Samuel, Sr; one brother, James Butler; two sisters, Mary Frances Hart and Janie Ruth Klugh; 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Allen Chapel AME Church Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from Noon-6pm Friday at Percival Tompkins.
A drive by visitation will be from Noon-4 pm on Friday at 970 Old Greenwood Highway, Greenwood, SC.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkins@wctel.net.
Percival Tompkins is honored to serve the Lagroon-Davis family.