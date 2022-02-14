Joshua Nathan Dickert

Joshua Nathan Dickert

Joshua Nathan Dickert of Greenwood, SC, passed Thursday, January 27, 2022. He attended Dixie High School. He is survived by parents Tonya Dickert and Marty Medlock of Greenwood, SC; children Brantley, Cali and Jeremiah Dickert of Reed City Bluff, KY, sisters Lori Brooks (Whitfield), Ashley Dickert, and Emily Dickert, all of Greenwood, SC, brother Austin Dickert (Libba Hayes) of Abbeville, SC; step-brother Cal Medlock of Cedar Point, NC, and grandmother Barbara Sewell of Greenwood, SC. He is predeceased in death by grandfather David Taitano.

There are no services at this time.