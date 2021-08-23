SALUDA — Joshlyn Edwards Smith, 80, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home.
Born in Augusta, GA, and a daughter of the late Joshua Edwards and Marvelle Wright Edwards, she was the wife of the late, Robert E. Smith and was first married to the late, Hans von Szalatnay. Mrs. Smith was a retired school teacher with Saluda High School and was a member of Saluda Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are a son, Josh von Szalatnay of Saluda, a sister, Ethel Atkinson of Saluda and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean E. Crouch and Laura Edwards.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Saluda Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Emily Mooneyham and Rev. Dr. Rodney Foster officiating. Interment will follow in Travis Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal service.
Memorials may be made to Thornwell, 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325.
