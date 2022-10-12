Josephine Oliphant Holloway
Josephine Oliphant Holloway, 67, of 134 Effie Drive, transitioned from this life into eternal rest, Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the home of her daughter.
Josephine Oliphant Holloway
Josephine Oliphant Holloway, 67, of 134 Effie Drive, transitioned from this life into eternal rest, Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the home of her daughter.
Born in Saluda, SC, August 3, 1955, daughter of Hattie Oliphant Suber and the late Hayward Culbreath. She was raised in the home of her maternal grandparents, the late Brooks and Ethel Norris Oliphant. She was a member of Young Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was a member of the Choir and retired textile worker.
She is survived by; daughters, Stephanie Holloway (Dexter) of Greenwood, SC and Sharon (Bobby) Hightower, Aiken, SC; sons, Gregory Holloway of Greenwood, SC and Jermaine Holloway of Charlotte, NC; her mother, Hattie O. Suber of Maryland; sister, Freda (Eric) Clark of Maryland; eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; six aunts; in-laws; niece, nephew; host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday 10/15/2022 at Young Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Chappells, SC conducted by Reverend Aaron Walker and with others assisting.
No viewing of the body.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is in charge. www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.