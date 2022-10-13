Josephine Oliphant Holloway, 67, of 134 Effie Drive, transitioned from this life into eternal rest, Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the home of her daughter.

Born in Saluda, SC, August 3, 1955, she was the daughter of Hattie Oliphant Suber and the late Hayward Culbreath. She was raised in the home of her maternal grandparents, the late Brooks and Ethel Norris Oliphant. She was a member of Young Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Choir and retired textile worker.

Tags