Josephine Moore
WASHINGTON, DC. — Josephine Moore, affectionately called “Jo”, was called home to glory on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her late husband Garland Abraham Moore. She was survived by two sons Larry Garnell Moore (Elizabeth) and Michael Anthony Moore; two sisters, Alma Moton and Verdella Williams and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Viewing and service will be held at Marshall March Funeral Homes located at 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD, 20746. The family will receive relatives and friends at 10 a.m. for the viewing and 11 a.m. for the Home Going Celebration service. Services may also be attended virtually at marshallmarchfh.com. The Interment will be at National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, Maryland.