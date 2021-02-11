Josephine Miner Wash
Josephine Miner Wash, 84, widow of the late Harold A. Wash, resident of Sagewood Road, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home.
Born in Plum Branch, she was a daughter of the late Thomas D. and Gladys Bowick Miner. She was a member of First Baptist Church and retired as a hairdresser and realtor. She served as president of various societies, including the United Daughters of the Confederacy for nine years, the Genealogical Society for eight years, the Daughters of the American Revolution for eight years and was appointed to the National Committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution for two years. She helped organize many organizations such as the Women’s Republican Organization in Greenwood, where she served as membership chairperson and the Greenwood Women’s Club, where she served as secretary for ten years. She also volunteered with the Arts Council for seven years, the Greenwood Community Theatre for ten years and the Greenwood County Library and the Greenwood Museum.
She is survived by one brother, Thomas Dudley Miner (June) of Greenwood, two sisters, Gwen M. Moss (Samuel) of Greenville County and Caroline M. Canady of Greenwood; two daughters-in-law, Kelly B. Wash of Greenwood and Janet V. Wash of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Joe, Kiefer, Mathew and Mikayla Wash; and two great-grandchildren, Aaron and Brianna Wash.
She was predeceased by two sons, Russell and Rick Wash.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Wash family.