Joseph Young Wanda Rinker Apr 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Joseph YoungJoseph Young, of 304 Elizabeth Ave., Apartment 111, died on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home.