Joseph William Sitarz Jr., resident of Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his home.

Born April 20, 1963, in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Jospeh Williams Sitarz, Sr. and Katherine Florence Kolibas Sitarz. He served the Greenwood community for 20 plus years as a journalist for the Index Journal, as an avid writer for both the Sports and Accent column. He was passionate about art and enjoyed sketching and drawing.

Surviving are three children, Adam Sitarz of Greenwood, Kyle Sitarz of Greenville, and Jamie Calliham of Ninety Six; and a sister, Danica Turko.

An inurnment will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park at a later date.

