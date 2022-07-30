ROCK HILL — Joseph Walter Judy (Joey), 50, born in Greenwood SC, passed away at his home in Rock Hill SC on July 26, 2022.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your charity of choice in Joey's honor.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 11:14 am
Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
