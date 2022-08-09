ROCK HILL — Joseph Walter Judy (Joey), 50, from Greenwood, passed away at his home in Rock Hill on July 26, 2022.

He is survived by his parents Donnie Judy Sr. and Linda Judy; brother Donnie Judy Jr. (Catherine); sister Crystal Shuford (David); niece Kelsy Sharpe (Mike); great-nieces Kylie and Luna and nephews Dylan and Bradley.