Joseph "Speedy" Lester Sr.

Joseph "Speedy" Lester Sr., 88, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Little River Multicultural Complex Center.

The family is at the home of his son, Tracy Lester, 117 Leyland Court.

For online condolences visit jlparksfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Lester Family.