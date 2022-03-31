Joseph Samuel "Wolf" Carter, 76, of 414 Morgan Ave, died March 28, 2022.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Parks Funeral Home. Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 1 from 1-6 p.m.

The family is at the home. For online condolences visit jlparksfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags