ABBEVILLE — Mr. Joseph Larry Rouse, age 66, of 500 Cambridge Street departed this life on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Abbeville County to the late Robert and Martha "Mattie" Rouse Sr. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Rouse, Jr. and a sister, Patricia Jackson.
He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters, Martha Stevens, Sybil (Walter) Holman, Rose (Wayman Smith) Squire and Mary Alice Boyd, all of Abbeville, SC; and two brothers, David Rouse and George (Linda) Rouse, both of Abbeville, SC.
Aunts Mary Marshall and Lucille Pratt.
Services will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Public viewing will be Thursday afternoon from 1-6 pm at the funeral home. The family is at the home of a brother George Rouse 35 Thompson Road. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.