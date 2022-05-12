Mr. Joseph Rapp, 86, of 302B Milwee Ave., entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2022, at his home.

Surviving are his daughters, Marcial Renea Little, Janice Rapp, Kim (John) Shepard, Tawana Rapp and Juanita Settles, four sons, Emmanuel Rapp, Zachary Elmore, Kinte Elmore and Joseph Walker; 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday May 14, 2022 at Evening Star Cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home.

The family is 302B Milwee Avenue.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rapp family.