RIDGE SPRING — Joseph Lake Shealy, 90, of Ridge Spring, died September 4, 2020, at Saluda Nursing Center.
Mr. Shealy was born May 7, 1930, in Batesburg, South Carolina, to Lake and Lenna Shealy.
He attended Batesburg-Leesville High School and then continued his education at the University of South Carolina, until he joined the paratroopers during the Korean War.
He was active at Spann United Methodist Church, Ward, South Carolina, and belonged to the American Legion. He and his beloved wife of 66 years, Joan, enjoyed many summers at their vacation homes on Lake Murray and in Surfside Beach. He devoted 65 years to Tire & Oil Company, where he served as the owner and operator until 2019.
Mr. Shealy is survived by his wife, Joan Lybrand Shealy; brother, David Shealy; children, Linda Tuttle (Joey), Terry Shealy, Joey Shealy, and Lee Shealy; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sara Ann Cullum.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Ridge Spring Cemetery, with visitations following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205 or Spann UMC, PO Box 54, Ward, SC 29166 or a charity of one's choice.