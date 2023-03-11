Joseph Bond "Joe" Mahon Sr., 86, husband of Norine Adams Mahon, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.
Born in Hickory Tavern, he was a son of the late John Furman and Niza Mae Lindley Mahon. Joe was a graduate of Hickory Tavern High School and served in the Army National Guard. He went to work for Connie Maxwell Children's Home in 1977 as farm manager, retiring in 2013. Prior to that, he ran the Yuergin Dairy Farm and received numerous dairy awards and recognitions from Clemson Extension and Woodmen of the World.
Joe was a member of Connie Maxwell Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and taught youth Sunday School for many years. He was passionate about helping to mentor the Connie Maxwell students and is remembered mostly by those students for teaching them his strong work ethic. He loved people and never met a stranger. Joe lived an honorable, simple life and often stated that he was ready to meet Jesus. His strong faith and his family were the center of his life. Known by all of his family and friends as Papa Joe or Chuckles, he was deeply loved and appreciated for his selflessness, generosity, patience and sense of humor.
Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years; his children, Joseph B. Mahon Jr., Beth Mahon Weir and her husband, David, and Kristi Mahon Stephens and her husband, Michael; his grandchildren, John David Weir IV and his wife, Savanna, Andrew Weir, Adam Weir, Kaitlyn Thompson and her husband, Ben, Karlie Stephens and Kamryn Stephens; great-grandchildren, John David Weir V and Collins Weir; a sister, Doris Mahon Banks and her husband, Bill; sisters-in-law, Bobbie Mahon, Rachel Mahon and Alice Mahon; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Mahon Hall and her husband, Buck; and brothers, Lewis Mahon, Carl Mahon and Bill Mahon.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Kauffmann, Dr. J.C. Collins and Dr. Ben Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Connie Maxwell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John David Weir IV, Andrew Weir, Adam Weir, Ben Thompson, Tim Dillard, Andy Fitch, Andy Rutledge and Tex Baxter.
Special appreciation is extended to the entire staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their excellent, loving care.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Monday from 6-8 p.m.
The family is at the home.
It is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 (conniemaxwell.com) or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org).