Joseph Bond "Joe" Mahon Sr., 86, husband of Norine Adams Mahon, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.

Born in Hickory Tavern, he was a son of the late John Furman and Niza Mae Lindley Mahon. Joe was a graduate of Hickory Tavern High School and served in the Army National Guard. He went to work for Connie Maxwell Children's Home in 1977 as farm manager, retiring in 2013. Prior to that, he ran the Yuergin Dairy Farm and received numerous dairy awards and recognitions from Clemson Extension and Woodmen of the World.

Tags