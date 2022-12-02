Joseph ‘Joe’ DuBose Fennell
Joseph “Joe” DuBose Fennell, 71, husband of Carolyn “Noonie” Ray Fennell, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born August 8, 1951, in Rock Hill, SC, he was a son of the late Alva Curtis Fennell Jr. and Frances “Fannie” DuBose Fennell. A 1970 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended The Citadel and graduated from Lander College, before being commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. He was proud of his part in working with Dr. Gilbert Gwinn, Academic Dean at Lander, who made it possible for dual enrollment with Presbyterian College for the start of R.O.T.C at Lander. Joe needed five other students enrolled to make the class, and he did. A Vietnam Veteran, Mike Bingham was one and they became lifelong friends.
After the years of military service, Joe worked with Investors Diversified Services (IDS) in Killeen, Texas and later worked in textiles with Milliken Company in Spartanburg and Greenwood Mills. Joe was always a painter at heart and he started Fennell Painting Service, followed by The Greenwood Color Center, which specialized in Benjamin Moore Paints. Many long-lasting friendships evolved from these small businesses. He treasured many loyal customers.
A member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, he served his church community through leaderships, including Senior and Junior Wardens, Treasurer, member of the church foundation and especially enjoyed singing in the church choir. He was also instrumental in the building of the church columbarium.
Surviving in addition to his college sweatheart and wife of 49 years, are two children, a son, Dr. Joseph “Josh” DuBose Fennell, Jr. and wife Amy, and a daughter, Sarah Fennell Hasting and husband John, all of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Laura Margaret Fennell, Charles “Charlie” Rembert Fennell, Adam Scott Fennell, Samantha Marie Hasting, Carolyn Doyle Hasting, and Margaret Ann Hasting; a sister, Patricia “Pat” Fennell Deyoung of Greenwood; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joann Fennell, Gigi Smith, Robert “Bo” and Terri Ray, Palmer and Kathy Ray, and Mike and Liz O’Dell; and beloved dog, Skip.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents by a sister, Deborah “Deb” Fennell Youngblood; and a brother, A. C. “Bubba” Fennell III.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at The Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5-7 Sunday evening.
Honorary escort will be Cecil Gray, David Patterson, Bill Ambrose, Ralph Logan, Jorge Guzman, and Clay Moseley.
The family would like to thank Joe’s doctors and nurses for treatment and care over the years.
Memorials may be made to The Church of the Resurrection, 700 Main St S, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.come.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Fennell family with arrangements.